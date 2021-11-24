Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport sees record number of holiday travelers

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Airport officials say travel is continuing to ramp up again heading into the holiday season.

She says an estimated 65,000 people are expected to travel through the airport this week.

According to Lynah, Savannah-Hilton Head could even exceed 2019s numbers.

Already the airport is experiencing pre-pandemic crowds.

“We are expecting this weekend to be really busy, we should be a little bit over 2019 numbers so that’s very encouraging to us and we’re excited to see it,” Lynah said.

Despite encouraging travel trends, health experts are reminding the public this week that COVID-19 cases are currently seeing a spike Nationwide. However, medical officials say if you and your company are vaccinated, you can gather safely this Thanksgiving.