Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport prepares for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As thousands prepare to make the trip home for the holidays, local airport officials want you to remember some important information that could make flying the friendly skies a lot less stressful this holiday season.

“I think the biggest thing to remember is to allow plenty of time. You know, parking is probably going to be at a premium and I don’t mean that in terms of which lot it is or anything else, we’re just expecting parking to be really really busy,” said Lory Lynah, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport.

She says that three times in particular will be the busiest each day: early mornings, mid-day, and late afternoons. If you plan on departing during those times, it’s recommended to arrive at least two hours before your flight to allow for easy access throughout the airport.

“This holiday is not as busy as Thanksgiving but if you look at it compared to last year, it’s a good 25% increase over where we were for 2020 in Christmas. So, we’re really excited to see that its gonna be busy and we have all the flights back,” Lynah explained.

Even though COVID cases in Georgia continue to rise due to the omicron variant, many travelers feel confident taking to the skies. However, local health officials warn of the potential fallout following a busy holiday season if travelers aren’t careful.

“Consider if it’s possible to do like a little mini three day quarantine where we really focus on just kind of staying in the household for about three days prior to my travel, especially if I’m traveling to a loved one who may be at high risk for a poor outcome from COVID-19,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Memorial Health.

Airport officials say that the busiest travel days this week will be the two days immediately before and after the Christmas holiday.

That five day span will account for some of the busiest travel days of the entire year.