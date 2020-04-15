Savannah Hilton Head International Airport in line to get millions in grants due to coronavirus impacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The economic impacts of the cornonavirus have hit so many industries hard, and that includes the nation’s airports.

At Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, spokesman Lori Lynah told me that on Wednesday morning she walked through the terminal “saw three passengers.”

Lynah says typically, at this time of year they would have up to 4,500 departures (passengers) per day. She said Wednesday they anticipated 125. “So we’re talking a drastic change, sort of what everybody is going through but on a bigger scare in terms of our costs and our operations and facility which must remain open.

She says F-A-A regulations do not allow airports to close. At the same time, the number of passengers has dropped by half since last month. “And, April will be much worse,” she told me. We just got our numbers for March and were down 51 percent in passengers. I expect 90 to 95 (percent) decline in April. So yeah, it’s a big hit.”

The facility receives revenue from airplane landing fees and airlines leasing space. It also receives a little more than 20 percent of its yearly budget from parking fees. However, these days the lots are empty. (These are lots where two months ago you would have counted yourself lucky to find a space on the top floor of one of the ramp.).

With all the uncertainty, the word that federal grants that are on the way created a stir. The 97 airports in Georgia are set to receive $411 million in grants with Atlanta’s airport receiving most of that. However, Savannah Hilton Head International Airport is set to receive nearly $27 million.

“It will mean we can keep the airport open and operational, keep our runways up to the certifications that they need to be and keep the staff employed that we need,” said Lynah.

She says the airport facility has about 220 employees who work in Administration, maintenance and operations. She says the airport sprawls about 35 acres and projects need to continue to the federal money will be critical.

Lynah told us there is word the money might make its way to Savannah by this month.

Meanwhile, she told us she has seen the airport empty during 9-11 and a number of hurricanes. This time she says the uncertainty seems different.