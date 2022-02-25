SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport announced they plan to host an upcoming job fair.

Organizers say the Spring job fair will happen on March 1 and March 8 at the Crosswinds Golf Course Clubhouse.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. on both days.

Organizers say they plan to host interviews onsite and applicants should bring their resumes.

The airport says available positions include airport operation agents, groundskeepers, HVAC technicians, parking services valet attendants and more.

For more information visit the airport’s website at flySAV.com.