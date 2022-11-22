SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Hilton Head Airport has had complaints about parking in the past but passengers are seeing an improvement in the number of spaces available.

One of the problems that has significantly impacted travelers at the Savannah-Hilton Head International airport is parking, but it seems as though that problem is no longer impacting passengers.

Over the last few months, passengers complained about missing their flights due to the ongoing parking shortage, but travelers say they found a spot to park their cars with no issue.

“We pulled in, got our ticket for the parking deck for long-term, and were parked within two minutes, five minutes at the most,” Joseph Harper said. “I mean we didn’t even make one lap.”

Another traveler said he arrived at the airport early because he heard about how bad the parking was, but when he got to the airport, he said he was surprised to see so many empty parking spaces.

“We came in, we went to the economy, we got our ticket, went up to the first level it was pretty full, but we went to the far left side, and there were a lot of spots there to park,” Lloyd Mosher said. “There was no traffic, no accidents, and we just drove right here from Bluffton and had no problem finding parking, it was pretty easy.”

Candace Carpenter, marketing director for the airport says to avoid a stressful trip, it is important to make sure you give yourself extra time, and if you have to park in one of the overflow parking lots, there will be shuttles services available to drop you off at the terminal.

“Everyone should plan to arrive at least two to three hours prior to their flight,” Carpenter said. “Make sure you have allowed plenty of time for parking, and if you are in an overflow lot just watch for the shuttles to come around, they’ll come around and pick you up and bring you up to the terminal building”.

If you want to find more holiday travel tips from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, click or tap here.