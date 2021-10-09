Savannah/Hilton Head Airport named top airport by travel magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards ranked the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport the top airport in the states for the second consecutive year. Nearly a million travelers from around the globe submitted ratings for the award.

“Our entire team works very hard to ensure that those using our airport have the best experience possible day in and day out,” says Savannah Airport Commission Executive Director, Greg Kelly. “This type of recognition by Condé Nast readers lets us know we are making a difference.”

Also raking in the awards is Hilton Head Island, as it was named the top island in the U.S. by the same travel magazine readers. They also had Savannah in the discussion for the top 10 cities in the country.

“We are honored once again to be selected as the number one airport by Condé Nast Readers,” says Savannah Airport Commission Chairman, Steve Green. “We place great emphasis on being a world class airport and serving coastal South Carolina and Georgia. It is great to be recognized in such high regard.”