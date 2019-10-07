Savannah/Hilton Head Airport named 2nd best airport in country

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Hilton Head Airport announced they were ranked second best airport in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers Choice Awards.

For the magazine’s 32nd annual Readers’ Choice Awards 600,000 registered voters weighed in.

Condé Nast Traveler is a travel magazine produced by the media company Condé Nast.

Condé Nast also produces other magazines including Vogue, GQ, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Wired and Architectural Digest (AD), and La Cucina Italiana, among others.

