Savannah/Hilton Head Airport named 2nd best airport in country

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Hilton Head Airport announced they were ranked second best airport in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers Choice Awards.

We’ve been named the No. 2 Airport in the United States in the @CNTraveler 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards! We’re so grateful for the support from everyone who voted for us in this year’s survey. For the full list of winners, visit https://t.co/Au4R4ruxCa pic.twitter.com/33ORI9WC4H — SAV Airport (@fly_SAV) October 7, 2019

For the magazine’s 32nd annual Readers’ Choice Awards 600,000 registered voters weighed in.

Condé Nast Traveler is a travel magazine produced by the media company Condé Nast.

Condé Nast also produces other magazines including Vogue, GQ, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Wired and Architectural Digest (AD), and La Cucina Italiana, among others.