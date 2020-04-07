Savannah granted over $2M in federal aid to assist homeless and community projects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah will receive over $2 million to help the homeless and fund community projects as part of the $2 trillion federal stimulus package to combat COVID-19.

Federal Community Development Block Grants will be given to the cities of Brunswick, Hinesville, Valdosta and Savannah from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Savannah will also receive an Emergency Shelter Grant (ESG) in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 among the homeless population in the city.

WSAV.com NOW spoke with Rep. Buddy Carter about the grants, which he hopes will help offset some of the negative effects from COVID-19.

The Community Development Grants can go towards a number of things, including housing improvements or for the development of social services. How the money is specifically used is at the discretion of the respective municipalities receiving the funds.

The ESG, however, is specifically used to help homeless people during this pandemic, something Carter says is a top priority.

“I certainly want to see […] the emergency shelter grants being used to assist the homeless,” said Carter. “Whether it be in building an emergency shelter or whatever, hopefully, that will be used.”

Local totals for the grants from the CARES Act:

Community Development Block Grant of $226,384.00 for Brunswick

Community Development Block Grant of $135,513.00 for Hinesville

Community Development Block Grant of $387,715.00 for Valdosta

Community Development Block Grant of $1,360,248.00 for Savannah

Emergency Shelter Grant of $693,166.00 for Savannah

Rep. Carter says his next priority is to secure emergency funding for small businesses.

“So that’s my concern — addressing the liquidity of the small businesses,” said Rep. Carter.

Congressional leaders are currently on a recess and will be returning back to Washington D.C. after Easter.