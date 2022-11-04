SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend the puck drops for the Savannah Ghost Pirates’ first game in front of a home crowd.

The team is already breaking league records as tickets to the first home game sold out soon after becoming available, with almost 7,000 fans set to attend tomorrow night.

News 3 talked to some of the players of the inaugural Ghost Pirates team who are excited to bring the sport of hockey to the Savannah area and hopefully keep their 4-0 win streak alive.

“By the look of the turnout at fan events and stuff it seems like it’s getting bigger and bigger by the day—which I think we’ve definitely contributed to that a little bit—so it’s good to see. The fan base looks great already. I can’t imagine what it will be like in 2 or 3 months’ time so we’re really excited for it,” said Daniel D’amato.

The game starts Saturday at 7 p.m., but before that at 4:30 p.m., the Ghost Pirates will be set up in front of Enmarket Arena with games, food, drinks and some merchandise to celebrate with fans.