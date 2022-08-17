SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – After nearly 3,000 entries, the Savannah Ghost Pirates would like for you to meet your new mascot, Davy!

Ghost Pirates President Bob Ohrablo and Memorial Health COO David Hoffenberg announced the name in a press conference hosted at Memorial Health’s Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.

Memorial Health University Medical Center is Davy’s sponsor and in return, Davy wasted no time being out and about meeting patients at Memorial Hospital today.

Shortly after his media event, Davy spent time visiting with patients at @myMemorial.



Such a cool partnership between the children's hospital and the @SavGhostPirates; I know it made some of those kids' days.



More tonight on @WSAV. pic.twitter.com/8cSiorX6wR — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) August 17, 2022

The team held an open contest that started on July 26th via social media asking fans to submit their suggestions for the mascot’s name. The franchise also picked the Ghost Pirates nickname via a fan vote held last year.

The Ghost Pirates open their debut season on Oct. 22 in Greenville, S.C. The home opener at the Enmarket Arena is November 5th against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Team president Bob Ohrablo said, “We’ve sold almost 5,000 season tickets. We can’t be more thankful for the support we’ve gotten from the Savannah community.”

Ticket packages for the Inaugural Ghost Pirates season are now available. Contact www.ghostpirateshockey.com for more information.