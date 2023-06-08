SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An 11-year-old girl is alive and well after nearly dying during a swim meet back in March.

According to the Savannah Fire Department (SFD), firefighters were called to the Chatham County Aquatic Center for a reported drowning.

“You could tell something was wrong and she began to slow down,” explained Scott Mercer, Mindy’s father.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, Mindy Mercer went into cardiac arrest.

SFD jumped into action, starting CPR until EMS arrived. Finally, while leaving the Aquatic Center for the hospital, Mindy regained breathing and a pulse.

According to Mercer, it’s still unclear what happened that day.

“It’s suspected that she has CPVT (catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia), which is a hereditary issue with the heart and how it responds to adrenaline and stress,” he explained.

Earlier this week, Mindy and her family were reunited with some of the crew who helped save the 11-year-old, including Advanced Firefighter Phil Haag from Engine 7, Captain Brian Smith and Advanced Firefighter Mario Smith from Rescue 2.

“We don’t usually hear the outcome, and when they came, you know, I have daughters that age, most of the guys have children of that same age,” Smith said. “So it’s very touching to see a success, to see your training play out in a victory.”