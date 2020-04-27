Breaking News
Savannah firefighters extinguish fire at River Street liquor store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department has extinguished a fire that broke out inside a liquor store downtown Monday morning.

Crews were called to the scene at the 400 block of East River Street just before 9:30 a.m.

Savannah Fire officials say the fire appears to have been electrical and is believed to have been caused by a cooler.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire but businesses and apartments surrounding the store sustained minor smoke damage but no one was displaced.

One resident of an upstairs apartment in the area was home at the time of the fire and sheltered in place. No one was injured.

A short time later, crews put out a small fire behind a restaurant on River Street caused by “a carelessly discarded cigarette.”

