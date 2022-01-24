Savannah firefighters free deer stuck in soccer net

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Savannah Fire Department
  • Savannah Fire Department
  • Savannah Fire Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It might be common for firefighters to help a cat stuck in a tree. But what about a deer caught in a soccer net?

A crew from the Savannah Fire Department station on Sallie Mood Drive responded to the nearby soccer complex Sunday to answer that call.

Firefighters were able to carefully cut the netting tightly wrapped around the deer’s antlers and neck.

“Once free, it wobbled, then slowly trotted away,” Savannah Fire tweeted, along with a photo of the deer hopping through the air.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories