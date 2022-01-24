Savannah firefighters free deer stuck in soccer net

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It might be common for firefighters to help a cat stuck in a tree. But what about a deer caught in a soccer net?

A crew from the Savannah Fire Department station on Sallie Mood Drive responded to the nearby soccer complex Sunday to answer that call.

Firefighters were able to carefully cut the netting tightly wrapped around the deer’s antlers and neck.

“Once free, it wobbled, then slowly trotted away,” Savannah Fire tweeted, along with a photo of the deer hopping through the air.