Savannah firefighter to be honored tonight for Savannah Bananas rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A Savannah firefighter will be honored Friday night before the start of the Savannah Bananas game for saving a man at a game last weekend.

According to a release, Savannah Fire Rescue Advanced Firefighter Joseph Alamillo was attending a Bananas game on Saturday, June 22 when he noticed a man sitting in front of him was unconscious. He checked the man’s vital signs and found no pulse. AFF Alamillo provided emergency care until the man regained consciousness. When EMS transport arrived the man was talking and alert.

The Savannah Bananas organization and Savannah Fire Chief Derik Minard will thank AFF Alamillo for his commitment to the community during a pre-game presentation tonight.

AFF Alamillo has been Savannah Firefighter since 2016.