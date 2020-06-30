Savannah firefighter contracts coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A firefighter, who was potentially in contact with 20 co-workers, has contracted COVID-19, according to the Savannah Fire Department (SFD).

A spokesperson said the firefighter was exposed to the virus outside of work.

The firefighter initially tested negative for the virus and took some time off of work. After experience some symptoms for COVID-19, they took another test and received a positive result.

According to SFD, the firefighter had been away from work for 10 days when they tested positive. There are 20 co-workers who potentially came in contact with the firefighter.

“This is their 11th day of self-monitoring and the 13th day since the initial contact,” SFD stated. “Following medical advice and CDC guidelines, all 20 co-workers remain at work.”

None of the employees show symptoms, the fire department said. All continue to self-monitor and have been tested as a precaution.