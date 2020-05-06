Savannah Fire to honor Capt. Kelly with procession, last call

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department will be honoring the life of Capt. Matthew Kelly Thursday, who died this week after battling pancreatic cancer.

Following a private funeral, Kelly’s unit will lead a procession to Savannah Fire Headquarters where his last call will be dispatched.

The event is closed to the public, but WSAV will be streaming the ceremony online starting around 10:30 a.m.

The following road closures will be in place for the services:

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will not be permitted in the ceremony staging area at the corner of Abercorn Street and East Oglethorpe Avenue

East Oglethorpe Avenue, from Bull Street to Lincoln Street, will be blocked off

There will be no thru traffic on East Oglethorpe at Abercorn Street from East York Lane to East Oglethorpe Lane or at Drayton Street and East Oglethorpe Lane