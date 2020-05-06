Savannah Fire to honor Capt. Kelly with procession, last call

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department will be honoring the life of Capt. Matthew Kelly Thursday, who died this week after battling pancreatic cancer.
Following a private funeral, Kelly’s unit will lead a procession to Savannah Fire Headquarters where his last call will be dispatched.
The event is closed to the public, but WSAV will be streaming the ceremony online starting around 10:30 a.m.
The following road closures will be in place for the services:
- Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will not be permitted in the ceremony staging area at the corner of Abercorn Street and East Oglethorpe Avenue
- East Oglethorpe Avenue, from Bull Street to Lincoln Street, will be blocked off
- There will be no thru traffic on East Oglethorpe at Abercorn Street from East York Lane to East Oglethorpe Lane or at Drayton Street and East Oglethorpe Lane