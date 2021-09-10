Savannah Fire seeks info in vehicle arson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) asks the public for help in an arson investigation.

The SFD says someone stole a red 2017 Kia Rio Monday from the 2400 Block of Florance St.

Officials say the person or persons abandoned the car and set it on fire in the 2200 Block of Causton Bluff Rd on Tuesday.

The SFD asks anyone with information on this incident to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

Officials say the Arson Hotline awards tipsters up to $10,000 for information that leads to arson arrests & convictions.