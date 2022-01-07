4 apartments damaged in Abercorn Street fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Four apartments were damaged in a fire on Abercorn Street around noon on Friday.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, three of the units at Greentree Apartments were occupied at the time of the fire. None of the occupants were injured, but officials said one pet died.

Savannah Fire said crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze. By 1 p.m., the fire had been doused and firefighters remained on the scene to check for hot spots.

In total, five people were displaced.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.