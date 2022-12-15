SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters rescued a man stuck in a chimney at a Savannah motel Thursday morning.

According to the Savannah Fire Deparment, crews responded to the Budget Inn on Ogeechee Road for a technical rescue.

A man between the ages of 25 and 30 was found stuck inside a chimney.

After making contact with the man, Savannah Fire decided the only safe method for removing him was to breach the concrete blocks that encased the chimney.

Crews used air chisels and other tools to make a hole in the wall large enough to gain access. The process was completed within about 30 minutes, officials said.

The victim was safely removed from the chimney without any additional injuries. Savannah Fire said he was treated by EMS.

It’s still unclear how the man ended up in the chimney. WSAV News 3 is working to learn more.