Savannah Fire Rescue responds to at least 2 fires in afternoon storm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews have been called to at least two fires Wednesday afternoon believed to have been caused by a storm.

A thunderstorm with heavy rain and lightning passed through the Savannah area right around 3 p.m.

Shortly after then, Savannah Fire Rescue responded to a condominium fire on the Southside. Officials say it appears lightning struck the building, causing a fire in the attic.

Crews respond to Brandywine road (Savannah Fire Rescue)

The fire has been extinguished, but two residents were displaced.

Savannah Fire also responded to “multiple calls in the area of Brandywine Road,” located in Midtown. The department said a small fire broke out at 135 Brandywine Road due to a lightning strike.

A transformer was blown at a neighboring home. No one was hurt or displaced.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.