Savannah Fire Rescue joins search for missing Florida, Virginia firefighters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah crews are joining in on the search for two firefighter friends who haven’t returned from a fishing trip off the coast of Florida.

Savannah Fire Rescue’s Marine 1 Unit sailed out Wednesday morning to aid in the search for Brian McCluney, a Navy veteran and member of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and Justin Walker, a Fairfax, Virginia firefighter.

The two were last seen Friday setting out on their trip from Port Canaveral.

It’s been all hands on deck in the search. The U.S. Coast Guard has been out on the water and in the air, searching up and down the coast for McCluney and Walker.

A volunteer from Savannah recently found a tackle bag belonging to McCluney about 50 miles from Port Canaveral.

Tybee Lifeguards, the Florida Wildlife Commission and other agencies are taking part in the mission as well.

Savannah Fire Rescue will be discussing their role in the search Wednesday afternoon. News 3 will bring you the latest on-air and online.