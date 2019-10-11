Savannah Fire Rescue demonstrates how quickly blaze can spread

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In honor of Fire Safety Week, local first responders demonstrated what happens when a smoldering cigarette falls onto a couch.

It only took a few moments for the area to go up in flames.

Savannah Fire Rescue says three people have died from smoking-related fire this year. The department says electrical fires are also common.

“Just be sure that you don’t have a bunch of extension chords balled up underneath your couch, underneath rugs or anything. Don’t overload outlets and just always be safe,” Savannah Fire Training Division Captain Maria Gutierrez said of her fire safety advice.

First responders also recommend having an escape plan in place in case of an emergency.