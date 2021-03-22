Savannah Fire, Red Cross partner to promote fire safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department and Red Cross have teamed up to teach the community about fire safety over the next month.

The virtual fire prevention effort begins on April 8 and ends on May 8. Savannah residents can learn about fire safety, create a two-minute fire escape plan, and firefighters can help residents install free smoke alarms.

However, beginning Wednesday, firefighters and volunteers will kickstart a targeted outreach program in the following neighborhoods:

  • Wednesday, March 24, 3 p.m.- 6 p.m.: Cuyler-Brownsville Neighborhood
  • Thursday, March 25, 3 p.m.- 6 p.m.: Metropolitan Neighborhood
  • Friday, March 26, 3 p.m.- 6 p.m.: Liberty City Neighborhood

For more information about the Red Cross virtual and digital fire prevention outreach programs, or to schedule an appointment for the Red Cross virtual fire safety program, visit redcross.org/GAHomesMadeSafer

