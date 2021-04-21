Savannah fire on 38th Street under investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department is investigating a fire on 38th Street that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters discovered smoke and flames coming from the back of a building on the 1000 Block of 38th Street. Firefighters put out the fire before it could reach the building next door. However, it still sustained heat damage on the exterior siding. Firefighters say they dispatched to the scene at 3:57 a.m.

This marks the second time in three days the vacant building has caught fire, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

The same building caught fire on April 18 in the early morning hours as well. Firefighters found a pile of clothes in flames inside and one exterior fire, according to SFD. Firefighters believe someone could have been living in the vacant building.

Savannah Fire Investigators are working to determine a cause and encourage anyone with information to call 1-800-282-5804.