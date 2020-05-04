Savannah Fire mourns loss of Cpt. Matthew Kelly

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department announced Monday morning the passing of Capt. Matthew Kelly.

According to a recent tweet from Savannah Fire, Capt. Kelly died Monday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Savanah Fire Department mourns the loss of beloved Capt. Matthew Kelly who died this morning after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. pic.twitter.com/iX1w9vwkyf — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) May 4, 2020

Captain Kelly is the third Savannah firefighter killed by cancer in the last six years.

The other two were Chief Heil and Firefighter Jimmy Perez.