Savannah Fire investigates vacant dry cleaning building fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah fire crews responded to a fire Sunday night at a vacant dry cleaning building located at the 2000 Block of E. 49th St.

According to the Savannah Fire Department (SFD), crews arrived to discover smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters entered the building and extinguished the fire.

photo: Savannah Fire Department

Officials say crews discovered evidence that someone had been living in and around the structure.

SFD says the building has been boarded up since October 15 after a previous fire.

The cause of the recent fire remains under investigation.