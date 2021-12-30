Savannah Fire investigates southside garage fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage on Savannah’s southside Thursday.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, around 10 a.m., crews were called to the reported fire in the Kensington Park neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Andover Drive to find the garage fully engulfed in flames. Savannah Fire said the fire extended to the fence and shrubbery along the property line.

It appears the fire began in the ceiling and was fueled by art supplies inside, officials said. The cause has yet to be determined.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Savannah Fire officials said this is the 12th structure fire of the holiday season. As a part of the department’s holiday fire safety campaign, a red light will be added to the wreath hanging at Savannah Fire headquarters.

The Wednesday morning apartment fire in the 1700 Block of Habersham Street was the 11th of the holiday season. REMEMBER: Keep anything that burns 3 feet from heat sources. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/k7ZUrTyk4N — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) December 29, 2021

In light of the structure fire and the safety campaign, Savannah Fire offered the following advice:

Have all electrical work done by a qualified electrician

Consider having arc-fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs) installed to shut off electricity in dangerous conditions

Have a professional install ground-fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) in bathrooms, kitchens, garages, basements and outdoor receptacles to reduce the risk of shock and shut of electrical circuits that pose a shock hazard

Use light bulbs with the correct wattage for your fixtures

Unplug portable electronics and small appliances when not in use

Unplug and turn off unnecessary lighting when you leave the house

Replace old appliances and cords that pose fire hazards

Do not run exhaust fans for an extended period of time

Editor’s note: Savannah Fire initially reported the fire occurred on Althea Parkway. The department has since updated the location to Andover Drive.