Savannah Fire hangs wreath to encourage holiday fire safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the holiday season just around the corner, the Savannah Fire Department is encouraging residents to practice simple safety steps to prevent structure fires.

From Monday, Nov. 16 through Wednesday, Jan. 2, the department will hang its wreath at Savannah Fire headquarters (121 E. Oglethorpe Ave.) to serve as a visual reminder of the safety campaign.

Each time a fire occurs, a red light will replace one of the green lights on the wreath.

The department will also be offering free smoke alarms, batteries and home fire safety surveys to Savannah residents. Just call 912-651-6756 to make arrangements.

During the 2019 holiday season, there were 14 structure fires in the Hostess City. Two people died and 27 were displaced.

That’s down from 22 holiday fires in 2018. Savannah Fire says that by practicing simple safety steps, the number of fires can be further reduced this holiday season.

The department encourages residents to keep this advice in mind as they prepare for Thanksgiving:

Place candles in stable, non-flammable holders

Never leave burning candles unattended

Use flameless and LED candles for worry-free decorating

If you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the stovetop

Keep dishtowels, paper products, pot holders and other flammable items away from stovetops

Set a timer as a reminder to check food on the stove and in the oven

Always stand watch over a turkey fryer

Completely thaw a turkey before frying

Check manufacturer’s directions for proper turkey fryer oil levels

Use turkey fryers outdoors, at least ten feet away from buildings

Never use a turkey fryer under an awning or carport

Follow Savannah Fire on Facebook and Twitter for more holiday safety advice throughout the season.