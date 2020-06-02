Savannah Fire: Fire displaces eight people

WSAV-TV
by: Steven Poeling
photo: Savannah Fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire says a fire Monday displaced eight people.
According to officials, the fire happened at 2210 E. Gwinnett street.
Savannah Fire was able to extinguish the fire.
What started the blaze has not been released.
