SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department on Monday extinguished a kitchen fire on Trey Court.
Officials say no one was injured or displaced. Photos from the department show a damaged stove and kitchen ceiling covered in soot.
This is the ninth structure fire of the holiday season.
Savannah Fire responded to its eighth over the weekend on E 41st Street. The fire is believed to have started in a back room near a gas fireplace.
No one was injured but one person was displaced.
For every holiday structure fire, the department is swapping out a green bulb for a red one on its safety wreaths hanging at Savannah Fire Headquarters and the Memorial Medical Center Campus.
It’s a visual reminder to keep the community fire safe throughout the holidays.
Savannah Fire is also offering residents free smoke alarms, alarm batteries and home fire safety surveys. Call 912-651-675 to make arrangements.
LATEST NEWS:
- Statesboro Police arrest 3 men accused of shooting, chasing vehicle
- ‘It’s late, but we absolutely need it’: Lawmakers reach deal on next round of COVID-19 relief
- Coast Guard, Liberty Co. crews respond to downed aircraft
- ‘Drop the baby!’: Body camera captures dramatic fire rescue in Georgia
- Savannah Fire extinguishes kitchen fire