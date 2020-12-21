Savannah Fire extinguishes kitchen fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department on Monday extinguished a kitchen fire on Trey Court.

Officials say no one was injured or displaced. Photos from the department show a damaged stove and kitchen ceiling covered in soot.

This is the ninth structure fire of the holiday season.

Savannah Fire responded to its eighth over the weekend on E 41st Street. The fire is believed to have started in a back room near a gas fireplace.

No one was injured but one person was displaced.

For every holiday structure fire, the department is swapping out a green bulb for a red one on its safety wreaths hanging at Savannah Fire Headquarters and the Memorial Medical Center Campus.

It’s a visual reminder to keep the community fire safe throughout the holidays.

Savannah Fire is also offering residents free smoke alarms, alarm batteries and home fire safety surveys. Call 912-651-675 to make arrangements.