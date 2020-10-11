Savannah Fire extinguishes three early-morning fires Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Crews are currently on scene of a fourth fire. Debris at a recycling center in the 1900 block of Louisville Road is burning. We will continue to update this story.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a string of fires early Sunday morning.

The first fire happened around 2:45 a.m. Savannah Fire was dispatched to a fire in a vacant structure in the 3900 Block of Rockdale Street. A little over an hour later, at 4 a.m., firefighters were called to the 500 Block of West 31st Street, where vehicles at the rear of an auto repair shop were burning.

Units were dispatched again at 5:30 a.m. to a fire at a commercial building used for storage in the 2500 Block of Montgomery Street.

The cause of each fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories