Savannah Fire extinguishes three early-morning fires Sunday

UPDATE: Crews are currently on scene of a fourth fire. Debris at a recycling center in the 1900 block of Louisville Road is burning. We will continue to update this story.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a string of fires early Sunday morning.
The first fire happened around 2:45 a.m. Savannah Fire was dispatched to a fire in a vacant structure in the 3900 Block of Rockdale Street. A little over an hour later, at 4 a.m., firefighters were called to the 500 Block of West 31st Street, where vehicles at the rear of an auto repair shop were burning.
Units were dispatched again at 5:30 a.m. to a fire at a commercial building used for storage in the 2500 Block of Montgomery Street.
The cause of each fire is under investigation.