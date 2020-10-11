Savannah Fire extinguishes three early-morning fires Sunday

UPDATE: Crews are currently on scene of a fourth fire. Debris at a recycling center in the 1900 block of Louisville Road is burning. We will continue to update this story.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a string of fires early Sunday morning.

The first fire happened around 2:45 a.m. Savannah Fire was dispatched to a fire in a vacant structure in the 3900 Block of Rockdale Street. A little over an hour later, at 4 a.m., firefighters were called to the 500 Block of West 31st Street, where vehicles at the rear of an auto repair shop were burning.

The Savannah Fire Department has extinguished two early morning fires – one in a vacant structure at Mills B. Lane & Rockdale Street, the other damaged cars behind a repair shop in the area of MLK Jr. Boulevard and West 31st Street. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/Ld95yE7RlD — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) October 11, 2020

Units were dispatched again at 5:30 a.m. to a fire at a commercial building used for storage in the 2500 Block of Montgomery Street.

The cause of each fire is under investigation.