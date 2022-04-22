SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – About 50 residents are without electricity after a fire at an apartment complex early Friday morning, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

Officials said around 3 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a small electrical fire in the 1500 block of Benton Boulevard.

The blaze was primarily concentrated on the building’s exterior, Savannah Fire explained, where the electrical system had blown through the wall.

No one was physically injured or displaced permanently, officials said.

According to Savannah Fire, the residents will be without electricity until the power company mitigates the issue.