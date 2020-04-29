Savannah fire displaces over 30 people overnight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Savannah Fire, fire crews responded Tuesday morning to a major fire at a residential facility in the 600 Block of east Duffy Street.

Reports say the blaze started just before 3:00 a.m.

Officials say firefighters arrived on scene to discover five units fully engulfed.

Savannah Fire says the fire displaced 34 people.

There are no reports of injuries.

Officials say the Red Cross are responding to the scene to provide housing and assistance to the people displaced.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.