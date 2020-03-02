Savannah Fire Dept.: Wood burning stove started weekend house fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Savannah Fire Department, crews responded to a residential fire Sunday evening in the 0 Block of Scarborough Street in West Savannah.

Officials say the resident was heating the home by burning wood in a cast iron stove. The hot stove ignited the wall and flames spread to the attic.

Fire officials say no one was injured, but the resident was displaced.

The Savannah Fire Department says wood stoves and space heaters should be placed at least three feet away from anything flammable.

Experts say never burn paper in a wood stove or fireplace and always extinguish fires before going to bed or leaving home.

You should also have your wood stoves and fireplaces inspected and cleaned by a professional annually.

