SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire department says crews extinguished a suspicious fire Sunday night.

Firefighters responded at 9:38 p.m. Sunday to the blaze at a mobile home park in 10000 Block of Middleground Road.

Officials say crews quickly extinguished the fire. Officials also say the blaze appeared to have originated on the exterior of the structure.

One person was displaced. No one was physically injured.