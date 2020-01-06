Savannah Fire Dept: Holiday Season Fires Continue to Decline; More Prevention Needed

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) released its latest numbers regarding fires during the 2019 holiday season.

According to officials, there were 14 structure fires in Savannah during the season which ran from November 18, 2019 to January 2, 2020. Out of those fires, two people died and 27 others were displaced.

Savannah Fire says eight of the 14 structure fires began in the kitchen.

According to SFD, there has been a 39 percent decrease in holiday season fires since the start of the department’s Keep the Wreath Green fire safety awareness program in 2017.

Holiday Fire Safety Wreaths are placed outside Savannah Fire headquarters at 121 E. Oglethorpe Avenue and at the Memorial Medical Center campus as a reminder to be Savannah Fire Safe.

The wreaths are decorated with green bulbs representing Savannah Fire’s goal of zero holiday fires.

Each time a fire occurs, a green bulb is replaced with a red bulb

There were 22 holiday fires in 2018, 23 in 2017 and 28 in 2016.

SFD reminds everyone most fires are preventable. Residents can be proactive by installing smoke alarms, regularly changing smoke alarm batteries and being more careful with appliances and electronics.

During the holidays the Savannah Fire Department issues fire safety tips and encourages City of Savannah Residents to call 912-651-6756 for a free smoke alarm, smoke alarm batteries and home fire safety survey.

2019 Holiday Season Fires