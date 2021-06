POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) unveiled its newest fire station Wednesday morning in Pooler.

Firefighters will no longer have to work out of a temporary trailer, for which they did for 11 years. Firefighters welcomed its newest $3.8 million Highlands Fire Station 14.

Photo provided by the Savannah Fire Department.

The nearly 10,000 square foot station will house Engine 14, its apparatus and equipment, SFD said. The new facility located on 480 Highlands Boulevard has sleeping quarters, showers, office space and more.