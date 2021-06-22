Savannah Fire Department accepting applications for firefighter training

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) is accepting firefighter trainee applications now until June 30.

Applicants must prove they have what it takes by passing a written exam and grueling ten-minute and twenty-second physical ability test. The test includes a stair climb with a 75-pound weight, a 200-foot fire hose pull, a crawl through a darkened tunnel and a 100-foot ladder climb.

Individuals accepted will be paid a $36,300 salary while they complete firefighter and emergency medical technician certification training at Savannah Fire`s training academy.

Upon successful completion of recruit school, the newly trained firefighters will be paid $40,000 and begin working alongside SFD’s seasoned firefighting force. After completing a year-long probationary period, they will earn an advanced firefighter title and a $44,100 salary.

To learn more and apply visit SFD’s online site HERE.