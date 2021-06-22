Savannah Fire Department accepting applications for firefighter training

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –  The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) is accepting firefighter trainee applications now until June 30.

Applicants must prove they have what it takes by passing a written exam and grueling ten-minute and twenty-second physical ability test. The test includes a stair climb with a 75-pound weight, a 200-foot fire hose pull, a crawl through a darkened tunnel and a 100-foot ladder climb.

Individuals accepted will be paid a $36,300 salary while they complete firefighter and emergency medical technician certification training at Savannah Fire`s training academy. 

Upon successful completion of recruit school, the newly trained firefighters will be paid $40,000 and begin working alongside SFD’s seasoned firefighting force. After completing a year-long probationary period, they will earn an advanced firefighter title and a $44,100 salary.

To learn more and apply visit SFD’s online site HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories