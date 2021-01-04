Savannah Fire: Decline in structure fires during holiday season

A fire on Dec. 14 destroyed the contents of a bedroom on W. 34th Street (via @savannahfire on Twitter)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – During their two and a half week holiday fire safety awareness program, the Savannah Fire Department responded to 10 structure fires in the city.

This is the second year in a row Savannah has seen a decline in structure fires during the holiday season. With residents spending more time at home, cooking and decorating, this is typically the peak time for house fires.

From Nov. 16 to Jan. 2, there were 10 structure fires that displaced 12 people, according to Savannah Fire. Three of those occurred in vacant structures.

The department says since the launch of the Keep the Wreath Green program in 2017, there has been a 56.5% decrease in holiday structure fires:

2019: 14 fires, two deaths, 27 residents displaced

2018: 22 fires, temporary closure of the Olde Pink House, one injury, 30 displacements

2017: 23 fires, one death, two temporary business closures, more than a dozen people displaced

2016: 28 holiday season structure fires

“The 10 red lights represent the 10 house fires we’ve fought this holiday season.” – Savannah Fire

Kitchen fire on Trey Drive (via @savannahfire on Twitter)

A fire on Dec. 14 destroyed the contents of a bedroom on W. 34th Street (via @savannahfire on Twitter)

Savannah Fire cleared smoke from a home on E. 65th Street on Dec. 3. Officials said the resident failed to open the flue before using the fireplace.

Nov. 25 house fire on New Castle Street (Savannah Fire Department)

“Structure fires are dangerous and devastating, especially during the holiday season,” said Savannah Fire Chief Derik Minard. “The Savannah Fire Department works hard to keep the citizens of Savannah informed and prepared to prevent fires. I am pleased that our fire safety education programs are making a positive impact in the community.”

Throughout the program, Savannah Fire kept wreaths hung at their headquarters downtown and at the Memorial Medical Center Campus.

These served as more than just decorations. Each time the department responded to a structure fire, a green light on the wreath would be swapped out for a red one.

The department also issued safety advice throughout the program and offered free smoke alarms and batteries as well as home fire safety surveys. Call 912-651-6756 to make arrangements.