Savannah Fire: Crews responded to more than 500 incidents in February

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been a busy month for the Savannah Fire Department, most notably with the blaze at the Eastern Wharf construction site on Thursday, Feb. 27.

In total, officials say crews responded to more than 564 incidents throughout the month, including:

47 fires (9 of which were structure fires)

205 emergency medical service and other incident calls

61 hazardous condition calls

22 public service calls

57 smoke scare calls

172 false alarms

Firefighters participated in dozens of events as well, from community meetings and school events to fire safety demonstrations and blood pressure screenings.

Take a look below at a detailed summary of some of the more notable service calls, provided by Savannah Fire.

February 29, 2020

5:40 p.m.

Smoke Scare, 500 Block of Mall Boulevard

Units were dispatched to the report of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on scene the resident said smoke was coming from the garbage disposal. No hazard was found. Firefighters cut power to garbage disposal and advised the occupant to call building maintenance.

February 29, 2020

5:35 p.m.

Gas Leak, 6000 Block of Waters Avenue

Firefighters responded to a gas leak at a multifamily dwelling. Firefighters discovered a laundry room with two gas dryers. One of the dryers was leaking at the valve. Gas to the dryer was cut. Staff was advised to call a technician.

February 29, 2020

3:04 p.m.

Downed Power Line, 1400 Block of E. 56th Street

Firefighters were dispatched to a downed power line and fire in a lane. Firefighters called the electric company and extinguished a small brush fire with a water can.

February 29, 2020

9:06 a.m.

Flammable Liquid Spill, Southbound Veterans Parkway at 1-516

Units were dispatched to an automobile accident. They discovered that a car crashed and was leaking fuel onto the roadway. Firefighters contained the leak.

February 28, 2020

9:02 p.m.

Chemical Spill, 1600 Block of E. President Street

Firefighters were dispatched to a sulfuric acid tank spill. The chemical was contained to the property owner’s retention pond. The owner was informed of their clean-up responsibilities.

February 28, 2020

12:59 p.m.

Ring Removal, Savannah Fire Station 7 at Sallie Mood Drive

An individual came into the fire station requesting help removing two rings from their finger. Firefighters tried unsuccessfully to remove the rings using string. They ultimately used a ring cutter to remove both rings.

February 28, 2020

4:05 p.m.

Open Area Fire, 3000 Block of College Street

Firefighters were dispatched to an open area fire at a university campus. The fire had been extinguished by campus police upon their arrival. Firefighters made sure the fire was fully extinguished.

February 28, 2020

10:26 a.m.

Short Circuit, 10000 Block of Middleground Road

Firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire at a mobile home park. They discovered that an outlet inside a mobile home had overheated. There was no fire. Firefighters turned off the breaker to the room. They removed the outlet cover and found melted wiring. There was no extension or signs of fire. Before leaving, firefighters made sure the structure was adequately equipped with working smoke alarms.

February 28, 2020

7:05 a.m.

Car Fire, East Broad and State streets

Firefighters were dispatched to a car fire. They arrived on scene to find a vehicle with a fully engulfed engine compartment. Pooler Fire was already on scene and had water on fire. Savannah Firefighters took over and extinguished the fire using Pooler’s apparatus. The scene was turned over to Savannah Police. No one was injured.

February 27, 2020

12:19 p.m.

Fire, 700 Block of E. Congress Street

Units responded to a construction site fire. They discovered smoke streaming from the 5th floor of a 6 story, multi-use building that was under construction. As firefighters began their attack, the construction site foreman informed them that none of the stand pipes or sprinklers were functioning in the area of the fire. Firefighters on the inside of the building stretched attack lines from a pumper truck up to the 5th floor. All employees were accounted for and had exited building without injury. As units moved attack lines up to the 5th floor, heavy winds drove the fire eastward through the length of the building. Interior units backed out of the structure and went into defensive mode. A second alarm was called to the scene and Marine One provided water to units from the river. Attack crews went inside to make a stop on in a narrowed hallway leading north to the river. A unit went to the roof to make a trench cut designed to stop the spread of the fire. Industrial fire equipment was brought to the scene and used to keep water on the east side of the building. All available units including overtime and additional aerial apparatus were brought in. Off duty personnel were called in to relieve their co-workers. The standpipe system for the parking garage was charged and used for attack from the parking deck. The sprinkler system for the northern most building was charged in case the fire spread beyond the fire wall and trench cut. The City of Savannah provided multiple fuel trucks to refill fire apparatus with diesel fuel. Chatham Emergency Management provided an incident command vehicle and assisted with helicopter operations. Pooler, Garden City and Chatham fire departments provided mutual aid. Savannah Fire rotated companies throughout the night and next two days to ensure that the fire was under control. The fire, which began Thursday, February 27 was completely out by Sunday March 1. Fifty to 60 percent of the wood frame structure sustained heavy fire damage. Several pieces of industrial equipment on the construction site were damaged, including forklifts, trucks, tools and a crane. Large quantities of construction supplies were damaged by fire and water.

February 27, 2020

9:50 a.m.

Fire, 100 Block of Seminole Street

Units responded to the report of a structure fire. There was a light haze inside a residential structure and firefighters discovered smoldering insulation around a water heater. They shut off power to the water heater at the circuit breaker panel and ventilated the home.

February 26, 2020

7:07 p.m.

Rescue, 1600 Block of E. President Street

Units were dispatched to a Technical Rescue at a warehouse. They discovered two injured workers and helped package and move the victims to EMS for treatment and transport.

February 25, 2020

4:35 p.m.

Fire, 100 Block of Oglethorpe Professional Court

Firefighters were dispatched to the report of a fire at a business. They found a small fire on the exterior of the front door. All building occupants had safely exited. One person suffered a panic attack and was transported to a local hospital. Firefighters used a water can to extinguish the fire and checked for extension. Police apprehended a suspect. Arson investigators were called to the scene.

February 25, 2020

6:20 a.m.

Public Service, 5100 Block of Waters Avenue

Units were dispatched to rescue someone who had reportedly fallen out of a high rise building and onto an awning. Firefighters checked all awnings and building grounds. They found nothing. Upon further investigation they discovered that it was a false report.

February 24, 2020

4:21 p.m.

Vehicle Extrication, Dean Forest Road at Eastbound I-16

Firefighters responded to a vehicle accident with entrapment. They found a two-car accident with one person unable to exit the wreckage. Firefighters opened the driver’s side door and removed the patient, who was transported by EMS.

February 24, 2020

1:04 p.m.

Medical Emergency Response, 0 Block of W. 33rd Street

A citizen came to station 5 for a blood pressure check. Firefighters detected elevated blood pressure levels, called for EMS and provided basic care until they arrived. EMS transported the citizen to an area hospital.

February 23, 2020

8:48 p.m.

Vehicle Fire, Pennsylvania Avenue and Crescent Drive

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire and found a fully involved vehicle in very close proximity to a structure. Firefighters called for additional units to standby until the car fire was under control.

February 23, 2020

6:11 p.m.

Grass Fire, Kenneth Dunham Street and Gwen Goodman Drive

Firefighters were dispatched to the report of a gazebo on fire. They discovered a small open area fire near a gazebo. They extinguished the fire with a water can and turned the scene over to Savannah Police. Witnesses reported seeing children setting fires in the area.

February 23, 2020

1:27 p.m.

Public Service, 7500 Block of Abercorn Street

Firefighters were dispatched to a locked hotel room to rescue a person in medical distress. Firefighters gained entry to the room and provided patient care until EMS arrived.

February 23, 2020

11:58 a.m.

Accident with Injuries, Alabama and Ohio avenues

Firefighters responded to the report of a dirt bike accident involving two children. Firefighters provided first aid and checked for injuries. When EMS arrived on scene to transport the victims, they assisted with patient packaging.

February 23, 2020

2:43 a.m.

Vehicle Extrication, Ash Street and E. Victory Drive

Firefighters responded to a single car accident with entrapments. They discovered four people trapped inside a wrecked vehicle. They removed the roof of the car and both doors to rescue the victims, who were transported to an area hospital by EMS.

February 22, 2020

9:24 p.m.

Elevator Rescue, Whitaker Street and East Bay Lane

Firefighters rescued 11 people from a stalled parking garage elevator.

February 22, 2020

5:32 p.m.

Brush Fire, 1300 Block of Bradley Boulevard

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the woods behind an apartment complex. They discovered a small brush fire and extinguished it with a water can and shovel.

February 22, 2020

7:19 p.m.

Gas Leak, 2500 Block of Louisiana Avenue

Firefighters were dispatched to a gas leak inside a residential building. They discovered a gas leak in the HVAC system and elevated carbon monoxide levels in the air. Firefighters turned off the HVAC system, called the gas company and ventilated the structure. The scene was turned over to the gas company and the resident was displaced.

February 22, 2020

11:02 a.m.

Public Service, 5400 Block of Robinson Circle

Firefighters were dispatched to help a citizen with handcuffs stuck on their wrist. They used a small pair of bolt cutters to remove the cuffs. No one was injured.

February 22, 2020

9:48 a.m.

Public Service, 100 Block of Crescent Drive

Firefighters were called to help police and EMS personnel enter the locked home of a sick patient.

February 22, 2020

10:48 p.m.

Trash Fire, 0 Block of River Street

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm activation at a multi-story restaurant. The restaurant was closed so they entered using a Knox Box key. They discovered light smoke throughout structure. The smoke was coming from a smoldering bag of oily rags. Firefighters removed the smoldering bag from the structure and extinguished it.

February 21, 2020

7:49 a.m.

Fire, 500 Block of E. Lathrop Avenue

Units were dispatched to a fire in a portable building. They removed paneling and found that a generator exhaust manifold had overheated, causing the building’s insulation to catch fire. Firefighters used a water can to extinguish it.

February 18, 2020

2:57 a.m.

Fire, Jefferson Street and W. 36th Court

Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire. They discovered heavy smoke and flames streaming from a single story garage. They quickly extinguished the fire. No one was injured or displaced.

February 16, 2020

2:49 p.m.

Carbon Monoxide Incident, 100 Block of Yamacraw

Firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide detector activation in an apartment. They discovered a gas leak coming from the HVAC unit. Gas to the structure was secured and the apartment was ventilated. The adjoining apartments were checked for hazards. None were found. The gas company and Housing Authority were notified.

February 14, 2020

10:06 a.m.

Electrical Short, 2400 Block of DeRenne Avenue

Firefighters were dispatched to the report of a structure fire at a school. They discovered a burning smell in a restroom and determined that an electrical breaker had been tripped. School maintenance crews and an electrician were called to the scene.

February 12, 2020

7:56 p.m.

Carbon Monoxide Incident, 0 Block of Redwall Circle

Firefighters were dispatched to a carbon monoxide detector activation. The resident said they left the car running in the garage. Firefighters ventilated the structure.

February 12, 2020

2:14 p.m.

Extrication, W. 41st Street and MLK Boulevard

Firefighters were dispatched to a church building to perform an extrication. A citizen had been using a plumbing snake to make repairs. The citizen’s sock and shoe string got caught up in the device. The plumbing snake continued to turn, causing the sock and shoe string to tighten down on the citizen’s foot and cut off circulation. Firefighters used trauma shears to remove the sock and shoestring. EMS was called to evaluate his condition.

February 10, 2020

7:56 p.m.

Fire, 1600 Block of E. Duffy Street

Firefighters responded to the report of a washing machine on fire. They discovered smoldering electrical wires in the wall. Firefighters cut power to the structure and opened up the wall. They found burned wires behind several appliances. They checked for extension, cooled the walls down and ventilated the house.

February 9, 2020

10:47 a.m.

Mutual Aid Response, E. Montgomery Crossroad and Thomas Avenue

Savannah Fire Department units were dispatched to provide Chatham Fire with mutual aid. They discovered that two people were entrapped in a car that had entered a retention pond. Savannah Fire divers went into the water and removed the unresponsive victims from the vehicle. The victims were immediately handed over to EMS.

February 8, 2020

12:17 a.m.

Fire, 1200 Block of E. 34th Street

Units were dispatched to a residential structure fire. Light smoke was coming from the attic and they discovered flames and smoldering wiring. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, checked for extension and ventilated the structure. The electric company was called to cut power to the meter. The occupant was displaced.

February 8, 2020

12:17 a.m.

Extrication, 0 Block of S. Parkwood Drive

Firefighters were called to rescue a toddler that had been inadvertently locked inside a car. They used extrication tools to safely remove the child from the vehicle. No one was injured.

February 7, 2020

8:34 p.m.

Extrication, W. Lathrop Avenue and W. Bay Street

Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident with an entrapment. They removed the driver’s side door of one of the vehicles and rescued the victim. Injured victims were transported by EMS and the scene was turned over to Savannah Police.

February 3, 2020

5:39 p.m.

Fire, 9400 Block of Abercorn Street

Units were dispatched to an apartment fire. The resident advised that they put out a cooking fire with an extinguisher. Firefighters found that the walls and ceiling were charred and heat was still radiating from the smoke-filled room. Firefighters checked for extension and used a water can to cool down the walls. They ventilated the structure and cut power. Three people were displaced.

February 3, 2020

2:46 p.m.

Fire, 500 Block of W. 37th Street

Firefighters were dispatched to an open area fire at a rooming house. They discovered a carriage house with a smoldering exterior wall. It appeared as if a mop ignited and caused a fire. They cooled the interior and exterior of the smoldering wall and extinguished some burning boards. The scene was turned over to maintenance personnel. No one was injured or displaced.

February 3, 2020

10:23 a.m.

Fire, 200 Block of W. Congress Street

Units were dispatched to a restaurant kitchen fire. They discovered a burning cooker. Firefighters used a water can to extinguish and cool the appliance. Gas and electricity to the appliance was cut. The scene was turned over to the Health Department.