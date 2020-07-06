Savannah Fire crews responded to 60 fire related incidents in June, 11 structure fires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) released a list of the incidents and calls they responded to during the month of June.

Last month SFD crews responded to more than 574 incidents.

Of those incidents, 60 included fires and 11 of the fires were structure fires.

Below is the SFD’s summary of what the department determined as the most notable calls for service in June:

June 30, 2020

7:49 p.m.

Rubbish Fire, 200 Block of Screven Avenue

Firefighters were dispatched to the report of smoke inside a building. They discovered a smoldering fire inside a flowerpot. Firefighters made sure the fire was completely out and removed the flowerpot outside.

June 30, 2020

6:47 p.m.

Downed Powerline, 1100 Block of E. Anderson

Firefighters were dispatched to a downed powerline. They discovered that a tree branch fell in the lane and damaged a powerline. Firefighters called for Georgia Power and stood by until the issue was mitigated. They wet down the smoldering branch before leaving the scene.

June 30, 2020

3:24 p.m.

Public Service, 5200 Block of Habersham Street

Firefighters responded to a Senior Living Center to lift a resident who had fallen.

June 28, 2020

12:42 a.m.

Fire, 1100 Block of E. 53rd Street

Units were dispatched to a fire at a duplex. Firefighters discovered a small kitchen fire. The blaze began on the stove and extended to the cabinet and ceiling. Crews extinguished the fire using a water can, then removed the stove and cabinets from the kitchen. Before clearing the scene, firefighters checked the attic for extension and cleared the smoke from the building. No one was injured, but two adults and four children were displaced.

June 28, 2020

9:38 p.m.

Fire, 10300 Block of Middleground Road

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire at a mobile home park. Firefighters discovered a single-wide mobile home with flames coming from the rear the structure. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. No one was injured, but one person was displaced. Fire investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set following a domestic dispute. Joshua Leon Brown was arrested and charged with arson.

June 28, 2020

1:47 p.m.

Public Service, 2000 Block of Gwinnett Street

Firefighters were called to assist an individual who was trapped at the rear of a building. The person left their keys when they went outside. The door locked behind them and they were unable to get out of a fenced in area. Firefighters used ladders to rescue the individual from the rear of the building.

June 28, 2020

11:00 a.m.

Gas Leak, 600 Block of W. Gwinnett

Units were dispatched to a carbon monoxide incident an apartment building. Firefighters monitored the structure and found elevated carbon monoxide levels. They were unable to shut off the gas valve because it was painted shut. The gas company was called. The Technician had to cut gas to the entire building. Firefighters ventilated the structure and turned the scene over to the gas company technician.

June 27, 2020

10:51 p.m.

Fire, 1200 Block of Mercy Court

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire. The resident directed firefighters to a burnt seat cushion on the porch. A suspect was seen walking away from the fire shortly after it was ignited. The fire is under investigation.

June 27, 2020

7:28 p.m.

Medical Emergency, Station 9, 2000 Block of Capital Street

A citizen stopped in at Station 9 complaining that it was difficult for them to breathe. Firefighters provided first aid until EMS arrived.

June 27, 2020

5:24 p.m.

Public Service, 3000 Block of Burroughs Street

Savannah Firefighters were called to assist a person who fell in the bathroom and was unable to get up. They removed the bathroom door and loaded the patient onto a stretcher for EMS transport.

June 27, 2020

3:18 p.m.

Medical Emergency, Lincoln and E. Bryan Streets

Savannah Fire responded to an accident with injuries. Firefighters discovered an individual sitting on the ground with leg injuries. A bystander had made a tourniquet. Firefighters made sure it was effectively placed to control the bleeding. They monitored the injured person’s blood pressure and breathing until EMS arrived.

June 25, 2020

10:40 a.m.

Fire, 500 Block of W. 39th Street

Units were dispatched to a fire at a residence. Firefighters discovered a pile of burning rubbish in a back bedroom and extinguished it.

June 25, 2020

8:54 a.m.

Water Rescue, 2100 Block of Dean Forest Road

Firefighters were dispatched to the report of a vehicle in a ditch. Firefighters discovered a motorist had suffered a medical emergency, run off the road and into a ditch. Firefighters entered to water and tor the report of a possible Motor Vehicle Crash (MVC) in a large drainage ditch. Engine-13 on scene with took over for a passerby who had been tending to the driver. Firefighters safely extricated the motorist from the vehicle. EMS transported the motorist to an area hospital for medical treatment.

June 25, 2020

5:57 a.m.

Overheated Motor, 0 Block of Innovation Drive

Units were dispatched to the report of a fire at an engineering company warehouse. However, there were no flames, only a light haze. Upon further investigation, crews discovered a HVAC unit with a broken belt. The HVAC motor was overheating because of the broken belt.

June 24, 2020

11:31 pm.

Automobile Accident, Northbound I-95 at Exit 104

Savannah Fire Department was dispatched to an auto accident near the airport involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian. Firefighters provided medical care until EMS arrived.

June 24, 2020

8:16 p.m.

Lock Out, 0 Block of Gwen Goodman Drive

Firefighters were dispatched to assist a parent that was inadvertently locked out of an apartment with two small children inside. Firefighters forced the door to the apartment and reunited the parent with the children.

June 23, 2020

8:16 p.m.

Alarm, 600 Block of W. Jones Street

Units were dispatched to a fire alarm at a church. Firefighters discovered that the occupants were using a fog machine, which triggered the fire alarm.

June 23, 2020

4:23 a.m.

Assist Police, 2200 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Firefighters were dispatched to assist a person who was locked out of the house and trapped in the backyard. They used ladders to help the individual over the fence and out of the backyard.

June 22, 2020

4:09 a.m.,

Shed Fire, 0 Block of Sherwood Road

Units responded to the report of a fire. They discovered smoke coming from a backyard storage shed. There was a small smoldering fire on the corner of the shed. The homeowner said they had been burning yard debris in that area. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No one was injured or displaced.

June 21, 2020

5:25 p.m.,

Fire, 100 Block of Oak Pointe Trail

Savannah Fire companies responded to a residence that was struck by lightning. Firefighters discovered a smoldering rug on a windowsill. They extinguished the fire, cut power to the building and called Georgia Power to assist the residents.

June 18, 2020

8:28 a.m.

Chemical Leak, 1600 Block of E. President Street

Firefighters were dispatched to a chemical leak at a plant. They discovered that sulfuric acid spilled into a concrete holding area on the plant property. Firefighters stood by while plant employees neutralized the chemical.

June 18, 2020

8:37 a.m.

Vehicle Extrication, East Victory & East Broad streets

Firefighters were dispatched to an accident involving a vehicle that struck a tree. One person was trapped inside. Firefighters extracted the victim and helped prepare them for EMS transport.

June 14, 2020

8:47 a.m.

Elevator Rescue, 7100 Block of Hodgson Memorial Drive

Firefighters were dispatched to an elevator rescue at a hotel. They rescued five people from an elevator car on the third floor.

June 13, 2020

12:08 a.m.

Fire, 600 Block of W. 39th Street

Units responded to a fire at a boarding house. Firefighters discovered heavy smoke coming from the roof and a resident trapped outside a second story window. They rescued the resident and extinguished the fire, which originated in the attic. No one was injured, but six people were displaced.

June 12, 2020

2:10 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Water Rescues, Various Savannah Locations

Following a downpour, firefighters were dispatched to 15 separate calls to rescue motorists whose cars had stalled in deep puddles. The incidents occurred in the 300 Block of E. 60th Street, E. President & North Truman Parkway, E. 65th & Paulsen, 12400 Block of Largo, E. 57th and Habersham, 700 Block of E. Gwinnett, Paulsen & E. Waldburg, Abercorn & E. 65th, Jefferson & W. 32nd, Newell Street & Augusta Avenue, Abercorn & E. Duffy, E. Bolton & E. Broad streets, Paulsen & E. Anderson, Louisville Rd & E. Lathrop Ave., 0 Block of W. Victory and Abercorn St. & E. 54th.

June 9, 2020

2:48 p.m.

Carbon Monoxide Incident, 1500 Bull Street

Units responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at a café. Firefighters used meters to monitor the gas levels in the air. Unsafe levels of carbon monoxide were detected. Upon further investigation firefighters discovered a welder using a gas-powered generator nearby. The exhaust from the generator triggered the alarm. Firefighters ventilated the building and advised the welder to relocate the equipment.

June 9, 2020

1:43 a.m.

Fire, 1900 Block of Ogeechee Road

Firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire. They discovered that the resident had extinguished a fire caused by an unattended pot on the stove. Firefighters made sure the fire was completely out and ventilated the structure. No one was injured or displaced.

June 8, 2020

12:34 p.m.

Gas Leak, 600 Block of Indian Street

Units were dispatched to a gas leak at a hotel construction site. Construction crews had inadvertently cut a gas line with an excavator. Firefighters moved occupants of the affected area to a safe zone and stood by until the gas company mitigated the issue.

June 6, 2020

7:47 p.m.

Vehicle Extrication, Wheaton & Cedar streets

Units responding to a two-car accident discovered the vehicles pinned door-to-door. One motorist was able to get out on their own. However, a pregnant woman was trapped inside the other car. Firefighters used a winch to pull the cars apart and rescue the woman. They provided medical care until EMS arrived.

June 5, 2020

12:57 a.m.

Fire, 0 Block of W. Liberty Street

Units were dispatched to a fire alarm at a downtown restaurant. Firefighters entered the building and extinguished the fire, which began in a basement kitchen and extended to the roof and an adjoining breezeway. They also forced entry to neighboring buildings to ensure that the fire did not spread. Three buildings sustained water, smoke or fire damage and power was cut to all three buildings. No one was physically injured. Firefighters returned at 8:56 a.m. to cool down a food prep station, which continued to generate smoke.

June 2, 2020

8:58 p.m.

Public Service, 2900 Block of Skidaway Road

Firefighters were dispatched to the accident involving a vehicle that crashed into a structure. On scene they discovered that a truck struck the side of a car wash and fled. Firefighters determined that the structure was unsafe to occupy. The car wash was closed until the damage was repaired.

June 2, 2020

3:58 p.m.

Vehicle Fire, Abercorn & Largo Streets

Units responded to a vehicle fire. They discovered a dump truck spewing flames from the rear wheels. The fire started around the brakes and ignited a tire, which exploded. Firefighters extinguished the fire and turned the scene over to Savannah Police.

June 1, 2020

5:37 p.m.

Fire, 2200 Block of E. Gwinnett Street

Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire. They located a blaze in the hallway closet of a residence and quickly extinguished it. Eight people were displaced.

June 1, 2020

8:12 a.m.

Water Leak, 100 Block of Mulberry Boulevard

Firefighters were dispatched to a water leak at a bank. Employees said they arrived at work to find water pouring out of the building. Firefighters discovered that a water line to a toilet had come loose, causing a six-inch flood inside the building. Firefighters shut off the water supply line and swept the flood water out of the building before turning the facility over to the bank manager and a professional cleaning company.