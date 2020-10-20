Savannah Fire crews rescue trapped children from apartment fire, five people displaced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early Tuesday morning, the Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 400 Block of W. Montgomery Crossroad.

At the scene, crews arrived to find black smoke and flames coming from the doorway and rear of an apartment.

Officials say firefighters rescued two children who were trapped inside the neighboring apartment.

Officials say there were no physical injuries.

Five people were displaced from the two apartments.