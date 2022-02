SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a Friday morning fire at a restaurant off of Abercorn St.

SFD says crews battled a blaze at a Mexican restaurant at the 12 Oaks Shopping Center.

Officials say the restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.

(photo: Savannah Fire Department)

SFD says no one was physically injured.

This story is developing. Continue to check this page for the latest updates.