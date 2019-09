EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) - Thursday morning Effingham Emergency Management Agency (EEMA) released a new update along with pictures of their crew at work overnight.

EEMA monitored Dorian through the night, which approached the area as a Category 3 hurricane. The Emergency Operations Center is still functioning at Level 1 for response and recovery. After daybreak and if conditions allow, crews will begin checking and clearing the roads.