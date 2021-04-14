Savannah Fire crews prevent shed fire from spreading to home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department responded Tuesday night to a structure fire in the 100 block of East 64th St.

Crews arrived before 10:00 p.m. to discover a backyard wood shop fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say flames grew 70 feet above the building and burned the trees around the structure.

Crews extinguished the blaze and prevented the fire from spreading to the residence and neighboring homes.

No one was injured,

Power to the residence had to be cut.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.