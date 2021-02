SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters responded to a small fire at a hotel on the 7300 block of White Bluff Road Tuesday morning.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, the cause of the fire was a candle left burning inside a religious shrine.

Officials offered some safety advice when it comes to candles:

Use frameless candles when possible

Never use a flammable candleholder

Always extinguish candles before leaving the room