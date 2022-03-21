SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire at a westside recycling center over the weekend.

On Friday, just after 5 p.m., Savannah Firefighters responded to a recycling center in the 1900 Block of Louisville Road after a report of a fire.

Once on scene, firefighters discovered a 100-foot mound of flaming wood chips and lumber debris. Fire officials worked through the night to tamp down the flames. They prevented the fire from extending beyond the wood chip pile.

Battalion Chief Steven Frazier got an aerial view of the massive wood pile and assessed the fire via helicopter.

Recycling center employees were directed to use heavy machinery to move smoldering wood and embers into smaller piles and firefighters doused the area with water.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control Saturday afternoon before completely extinguishing the blaze Sunday evening.

No hazards were detected during the fire .