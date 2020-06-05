Savannah Fire battles restaurant fire overnight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire battled an overnight fire at a local restaurant.

Fire officials say crews responded to a fire alarm at 12:24 a.m. Friday in the 0 block of W. Liberty street. When crews arrived they discovered heavy smoke streaming from the building.

Savannah Fire says the fire originated in the restaurant’s basement kitchen and extended out of the rear of the building.

A balcony of the Knights of Columbus Building next door received charring from the fire. The fire also led to smoke damage for a neighboring restaurant in the 300 block of Bull street.

None of the buildings were open or occupied at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

Savannah Fire continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

