Savannah Fire battled overnight blaze, fourth during holiday weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) says Savannah ended the Thanksgiving weekend with a total of four structure fires.
The most recent occurred at 4:40 a.m. Monday at a vacant gas station building at the corner of 32nd Street and MLK Boulevard.
SFD placed four red lights on the Fire Safety Wreaths at Savannah Fire headquarters.
Each time a structure fire occurs between November 16 to January 2 a red light will be added to the fire safety wreaths.
The SFD continues to issue fire safety tips throughout the holiday season.
The SFD also encourages Savannah residents to call 912-651-6756 for a free smoke alarm, smoke alarm batteries and home fire safety surveys.
Officials say to remember these simple tips to prevent heating and electrical fires:
- Keep Christmas trees and anything flammable at least three feet away from fireplaces, radiators, space heaters and wood stoves
- Have chimneys professionally cleaned before using fireplaces
- Don’t overload electrical outlets; never plug more than one heat producing appliance directly into a wall outlet at a time
- Never use an extension cord with a heat producing appliance, like a space heater
- Don’t leave the room while candles are burning; keep them at least 1 foot away from flammable items
- Only burn candles in sturdy, non-flammable holders; place the away from children and pets
- Only use extension cords temporarily and don’t run them beneath furniture or rugs
- Check manufacturer’s instructions for limits on connecting holiday light strands
- Throw away damaged, frayed or pinched light strands and extension cords
- Unplug live trees before watering, mist the needles with a spray bottle and immediately discard dry trees