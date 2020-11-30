Savannah Fire battled overnight blaze, fourth during holiday weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) says Savannah ended the Thanksgiving weekend with a total of four structure fires.

The most recent occurred at 4:40 a.m. Monday at a vacant gas station building at the corner of 32nd Street and MLK Boulevard.

SFD placed four red lights on the Fire Safety Wreaths at Savannah Fire headquarters.

Each time a structure fire occurs between November 16 to January 2 a red light will be added to the fire safety wreaths.

The SFD continues to issue fire safety tips throughout the holiday season.

The SFD also encourages Savannah residents to call 912-651-6756 for a free smoke alarm, smoke alarm batteries and home fire safety surveys.

Officials say to remember these simple tips to prevent heating and electrical fires: