SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department is now accepting applications for Camp Ignite.

The free, four-day firefighter camp is open to girls ages 14 to 21.

Campers will take part in real-life training, learning valuable life and lifesaving skills.

The goal is to empower young women through the thrill of a firefighting career.

Camp Ignite will be held July 26 to 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Visit savannahga.gov/campignite to apply.

Submissions must be completed by July 1, and applicants will be notified about their selection status no later than July 10.

Officials said priority will be given to Savannah residents, though all are encouraged to apply.